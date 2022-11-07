Panthers QB1 for Week 10 vs Falcons Revealed

Sam Darnold was activated to the team's 53-man roster on Monday morning but he won't be starting this week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. And neither will Baker Mayfield, who threw a pair of touchdowns in relief in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yes, the Panthers are going to roll with P.J. Walker at quarterback once again and it may be his last shot. With the Panthers only having a few days to prepare for Atlanta, it's no surprise that Walker is going to get the starting nod.

Walker was pulled at halftime in Cincinnati after completing just 3-of-10 passes for nine yards and two picks. It was arguably the worst performance at the QB position the Panthers have seen over the last three years and that says a lot because there are several others that come to mind.

In addition to activating Darnold, the Panthers released QB Jacob Eason from the practice squad. Eason saw action in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams a few weeks back when Walker exited the game with a neck injury. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 59 yards and nearly pieced together a scoring drive. Unfortunately, for him, the drive resulted in an interception which ultimately put the game away.

The Panthers and Falcons will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST on Thursday night inside Bank of America Stadium.

