Christmas Eve Bash: Panthers Maul Lions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - What a way to end the calendar year for the Carolina Panthers as they bullied the red-hot Detroit Lions en route to a 37-23 win on Christmas Eve. Freezing cold temps didn't shy Carolina away from returning to its offensive identity.

Things didn't go all that well for the Panthers' offense a week ago as they failed to get anything going on the ground, which has been their bread and butter all year. That wasn't the case today as Carolina continuously gashed Detroit on the ground averaging 10.9 yards per carry. The team's 240 rushing yards in the first half set a franchise record. They would also go on to set the franchise record for most rushing yards in a game with 321.

Chuba Hubbard opened up the game with two explosive runs over 30+ yards and Raheem Blackshear capped off the drive by taking one in off a speed option for the first points of the game. It took Carolina just five plays to reach the end zone on its opening drive and they didn't put the ball in the air once.

Detroit answered right back, for what would be their only points of the half, on a drive that saw Jared Goff carve up the Panthers' secondary. Shane Zylstra, the brother of former Panthers receiver, Brandon Zylstra, hauled in the touchdown to tie the game up at 7-7.

On their next possession, Detroit threatened to take the lead but Goff mishandled a snap under center and Yetur Gross-Matos recovered the fumble at the nine-yard line. Carolina took that gift and drove it 91 yards the other way to regain the lead. D'Onta Foreman got things started with a big, 38-yard rush that nearly went for six. Sam Darnold called his own number on a pair of read options, one which went for 13 yards, the other for a score.

The Panthers' defense forced a three-and-out and took Detroit by surprise by airing one out downfield to Terrace Marshall Jr., who made a terrific catch over the head of Jerry Jacobs for a pickup of 36. Later in the drive, Darnold converted a 4th & 1 via a quarterback sneak to keep the drive going. However, just a few plays later Kerby Joseph kept the drive going just a tad longer with an illegal contact penalty, handing Carolina an automatic first down after they had been pushed out of field goal range. Foreman scored on the very next play.

With roughly one minute left in the second quarter, the Panthers were able to tack on to their lead thanks to a huge drive starter from Chuba Hubbard dashing his way down the field for 38. Eddy Pineiro kicked one through from 37 yards out to cap off a dominating start for Carolina, taking a 24-7 lead into the locker room.

Both units picked up right where they left off to begin the second half as Carolina's defense forced another three and out, while the offense went down the field and scored in seven plays. Darnold connected on a 47-yard bomb to DJ Moore and then hit him for a short five-yard score.

After four consecutive three-and-outs, Detroit finally moved the ball and reacquainted themselves with the end zone. Busted coverage on the back end resulted in a 56-yard reception by Khalif Raymond, setting up Shane Zylstra's second touchdown reception of the day. Detroit attempted a two-point conversion to make it a two-score game, but Frankie Luvu sniffed out the run and slammed the door shut on the Lions.

Late in the fourth, Zylstra completed the hat trick with his third touchdown catch of the day to bring the score to 34-20 with a shade under four minutes remaining. Eddy Pineiro knocked through another field goal just after the two-minute warning to officially put the game away.

Carolina will hit the road for its final two games of the season beginning with Tampa Bay next week. If the Panthers win out, they clinch the NFC South division.

