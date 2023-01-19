Comparing Carolina's Assets to Others Interested in Trading for Sean Payton

The Carolina Panthers aren't alone in the pursuit of retired Saints head coach Sean Payton, they have a little company.

Payton has already interviewed with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans and will meet with Panthers owner David Tepper on Friday in New York. The Arizona Cardinals requested permission to speak with Payton but that was prior to Monti Ossenfort being hired as General Manager. Since it seems unlikely the Cardinals will meet with Payton, we will leave them out of the discussion, for now.

If you are unaware, Payton is still under contract with the Saints, meaning he can't just be hired by a new team. Carolina, Denver, or Houston would have to make a trade for him to become their next head coach.

What would that trade look like?

Sean Payton said during his appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd earlier this week that he believes it would be a mid-late first-round pick. However, it is being reported that Saints GM Mickey Loomis wants more than that, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

“He’s seeking compensation similar to what the Oakland Raiders received from Tampa Bay in exchange for Jon Gruden in 2002, with two first-round draft picks being the starting point. If future first-round picks are part of the offer, then they would have to be supplemented by higher picks this season.”

Why two firsts? Well, for starters, Payton is one of the top coaches in the NFL. He's compiled a 152-89 record in 15 years as a head coach, so it makes sense as to why New Orleans would set the bar high. Plus, the Saints don't have a first-round pick at the moment (traded to Philly for No. 16 and 19 last year).

So, let's take a look at the pros/cons of the three teams that are in pursuit and which have the draft capital to pull off a deal.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

2023 picks: 9th overall, 2nd round (No. 39), 2nd round (from 49ers), 3rd round (from 49ers), 4th round (No. 111), 4th round (from 49ers), 5th round.

Pros: Has a very young, talented defense that has All-Pro talent at all three levels; defensive line (Brian Burns, Derrick Brown), linebacker (Frankie Luvu), secondary (Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn).

A true No. 1 WR in DJ Moore is under contract through 2025.

The offensive line appears to have been fixed with the additions of Ikem Ekwonu, Austin Corbett, and assuming they can bring him back - Bradley Bozeman.

David Tepper is an owner that will do just about anything it takes to win and has given full control of the roster to a head coach before, something Payton will likely want.

The NFC South appears to be up for grabs with Tom Brady likely heading to retirement or another team. The Saints and Falcons seem to be behind Carolina, meaning this is the Panthers' division to take if they do it right.

Cons: I'll start with the obvious - no quarterback. Sam Darnold isn't the guy and the unknown with Matt Corral will likely force Carolina to make a move for a quarterback either in the draft or other avenues.

The second problem with not having a quarterback is if Carolina gives up the No. 9 overall pick, they won't have the ammo to move up to select a top quarterback in the draft like C.J. Stroud. This will force the Panthers to either make a trade (again, won't have much to offer) or sign a QB in free agency.

No depth at receiver. DJ Moore is terrific and will be even better with an established QB. But beyond him, it's a bunch of question marks. Terrace Marshall Jr. flashed at times, but can he be a No. 2? We'll. see. I don't view this as a huge negative because Scott Fitterer made it known that they'll be looking to add a vertical threat.

DENVER BRONCOS

2023 picks: 1st round (from 49ers through Dolphins), 3rd round (from Colts), 3rd round, 4th round, 5th round, 6th round (from Steelers), 7th round (from Vikings).

Pros: Veteran, proven quarterback. Now, we all know Russell Wilson can't have another clunker of a year. But having a quarterback of his caliber is certainly what makes the job intriguing. That is unless you believe he is on the decline. If Payton believes 2022 was an anomaly for Wilson and that he can get him back on track, then Denver becomes a true player in the AFC West.

The weapons are there for Russ to succeed. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton form a strong duo at receiver. Likewise with Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds in the backfield. They'll also have some cap space to add another player to the mix be it at receiver, tight end, or running back.

Studs in the secondary. Justin Simmons is one of the best safeties in the NFL and Pat Surtain II is one of the top young corners in the game.

Cons: Russell Wilson's contract. If Wilson puts up another dreadful season, where do you go from there? How do you fix it? Wilson is owed an average of $32.6 million through the 2028 season, which is his age 40 season. There is a potential out in 2026 but it would cost the Broncos $31 million in dead cap.

If Carolina offers No. 9 and Houston offers No. 12, I don't see how the Broncos will be able to outbid them with what will be a very late first-round pick.

The AFC West is a brutal division. Having to go up against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year each is something that could be a major turn-off.

HOUSTON TEXANS

2023 picks: 2nd overall, 12th overall (from Browns), 2nd round (No. 33), 3rd round, 3rd round (from Browns), 4th round, 5th round, 6th round, 6th round (from Saints) 6th round (from Giants), 6th round (from Vikings).

Pros: The Texans have the most draft capital of the three teams in the race and also have the best quality of picks with two in the top 12. They won't be willing to give up No. 2 but they can dish No. 12 to New Orleans and still get one of the top players in the draft.

Although Chicago holds the No. 1 overall pick, Houston should still have their choice of which quarterback they want at No. 2 - likely Bryce Young.

According to spotrac, the Texans have the 5th-most cap space with approximately $41 million. Denver is 18th, Carolina is 21st. They can get this thing turned around quickly, much like the Jacksonville Jaguars did with one strong offseason.

Cons: The roster is a complete mess. No quarterback, no playmakers on the outside, and a below-average offensive line.

Defensively, there's not much to work with either. Safety Jalen Pitre looks to be someone they can build around but other than that, it's going to be a massive project.

