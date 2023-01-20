How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

AFC Divisional Round

Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, 4:30 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates

TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Jaguars on TuneIn, Chiefs on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Arrowhead Report publisher Jordan Foote & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley

