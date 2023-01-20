How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
AFC Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, 4:30 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates
TV: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Jaguars on TuneIn, Chiefs on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow Arrowhead Report publisher Jordan Foote & Jaguar Report publisher John Shipley
