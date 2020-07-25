INSIDE SCOOP: The Book on Eli

In 2019, the Carolina Panthers were in the top half of the league (13th) in passing defense allowing only 3,696 yards on the season through the air. Unfortunately, a big chunk of last year's secondary has left the Queen City. The Panthers let James Bradberry walk and sign with the Giants, released Eric Reid and veteran reserve Ross Cockrell did not re-sign.

This offseason, the front office put an emphasis on adding additional help to the secondary by drafting corners Troy Pride Jr. and Stanley Thomas-Oliver, and safeties Kenny Robinson and Jeremy Chinn. Even after a secondary-heavy draft, it seemed like the Panthers were still lacking in depth and experience. Head coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow, and GM Marty Hurney scanned the free agent market and were able to pickup Eli Apple.

Apple has a ton of potential, but has been very up and down throughout his career and really took a step backwards in 2019. Despite recent struggles Rhule believes that Apple has "his best football ahead."

To gain more analysis on Eli Apple and what he brings to the table, we reached out to Saints News Network publisher, Kyle T. Mosley.

"Eli was an enigma. After his trade from the Giants he immediately made plays for the Saints' secondary. His second full-season with New Orleans was filled with hope. Being opposite 2017 DROY CB Marshon Lattimore, most believed the Saints DBs were going to cause problems for the opposition’s receiving corps. However, he had a couple of bad games early in 2019 and mentally, he never fully recovered. His confidence issues allowed opposing QBs to complete 63% of their passes over Apple.

"Many believed his injury in the Bears game would end his 2019 season. But, he came back. When New Orleans picked-up CB Janoris Jenkins in free-agency after his injury, the writing was on the wall. Apple met with the Saints in the offseason, but chose to sign with the Las Vegas. After the contract negotiations fell-through, he decided to accept the offer from Carolina."

As Mosley mentioned, Apple has some things he needs to work through, but the skillset is there. If he can play above expectations, Carolina should have a pretty stealth secondary.

What are your expectations for Eli Apple in 2020?

