Joe Brady Describes Terrace Marshall Jr.'s Best Qualities

Two years ago, the LSU Tigers put together arguably the best season in college football history. They finished off an undefeated season by defeating Clemson in the national championship game. During the 2019 season, Panthers' offensive coordinator Joe Brady served as LSU's passing game coordinator and helped lead the most prolific offense in the country.

That team was loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball with Joe Burrow at quarterback, Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield, and Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Terrace Marshall at receiver. The Tiger offense put up some video game-like numbers on a weekly basis as Burrow threw for 60 touchdowns while Jefferson and Chase both went over 1,500 yards receiving. Panthers' 2nd round selection Terrace Marshall was the forgotten one of the bunch and was oftentimes an afterthought as defenses centered their focus on Chase and Jefferson. However, Marshall was still ultra-productive and had a season that most college receivers would dream of having. He ended the 2019 season with 46 receptions for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Unfortunately, he was unable to take over as LSU's No. 1 guy in 2020 due to a broken foot. Despite the injury, the Panthers' coaching staff and front office had conviction on him and knew that he would be a huge addition to the Carolina offense. Having Joe Brady in his corner probably helped a little bit as well.

On Thursday, Brady spoke with the media to discuss what makes Marshall so special and how he will fit right in with what the Panthers are doing.

"Terrace's mindset is what separates him. I think he's one of those guys that never gets too high, never gets too low and I think that's important at the wide receiver position. You're going to have good plays and bad plays and when you watch Terrace, no matter how many games he played he was productive. I think he probably would have been more productive he just so happened to be playing with other great players. I think when you combine his mindset and his playmaking ability, that's something that we definitely look for."

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Panthers' QB Coach Sean Ryan Talks Darnold's Development + Backup Battle

Phil Snow Details Plan for Jeremy Chinn's New Role

Donte Jackson Gives Thoughts on Potential of Defense + Newcomers

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.