Julio Jones Returns to the NFC South

As if Tom Brady didn't already have enough help, the Tampa Bay front office added another talented playmaker for the future Hall of Famer to throw to in Julio Jones on Tuesday. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones had a legendary career with Atlanta Falcons, posting 848 receptions for 12,896 yards, and 60 touchdowns in ten seasons. Last June, the Falcons traded Jones to Tennessee in exchange for a 2022 2nd round draft pick. It turned out to be a horrible deal for the Titans as Jones only appeared in 10 games and had very little impact on the offense with just 434 yards and one touchdown on 31 catches.

Jones joins a talented and deep receiving corps that consists of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Cyril Grayson Jr.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.