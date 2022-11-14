Quick Hits: Losing Donte Jackson, Jeremy Chinn's Status, Why Baker Over Sam? + More

Starting Baker Mayfield over injured PJ Walker

"Just like Baker, all those guys want to play. They're so competitive. But again, we have to do what's best for the team and high ankle sprain, limited mobility for as moving around in the pocket. I thought it was just best to let him sit this week and go with Baker."

When PJ Walker's injury occurred

"It happened during the game but he went back in there. It wasn't anything that was reported because at the time, he just sucked it up. He played through it. As we evaluated him further, we realized we needed to get an MRI and as we did that, it revealed a high ankle sprain."

What he sees when watching Lamar Jackson

"Dynamic football that can win anytime during the game. Great job winning with his feet. Does an outstanding job pushing the ball down the field. This is an offense that is very explosive and [they have] a nasty defense. We're definitely going to have our hands full."

CB Donte Jackson being out for the season

"When you start talking about the corner position, that's definitely a major loss for us. A captain. A guy that's going to perform and play well for us this year. Definitely disappointed, a season-ending injury. Spoke with him in length. But guys got to step up, you know? Keith Taylor, Tae Hayes, all those guys. It's going to be definitely hard to replace that leadership but on the field we definitely need to step up and fill the void."

If there was any thought to starting Sam Darnold over Baker Mayfield

"Baker has started this year. He's been the backup. Sam, in my assessment, is still fresh off that 21-day threshold and still trying to give him some opportunity to be able to continue to progress, so that's the reason why I wanted to go with Baker."

If Jeremy Chinn will play this week

"I can't really say right now. He did a great job last week and showed some promise there, so hopefully we'll be able to get him back up this week."

