Matt Rhule Reveals Plan for Brady Christensen, Cade Mays + Others on O-Line

A year ago, the Carolina Panthers had arguably one of the worst offensive line units in the entire NFL. They invested a lot of money this offseason in an attempt to revamp things up front to give whoever is under center a chance.

Most importantly, the Panthers found themselves a stud left tackle - something they haven't had since Jordan Gross retired eight years ago. Ikem Ekwonu has positional flexibility having played both guard and tackle at NC State, but the plan is to keep him anchored at tackle.

Drafting Ekwonu does, however, affect the entire dynamic of the offensive line. Brady Christensen will now see more time at guard instead of tackle, Cam Erving will be used as a potential swing tackle, and Pat Elflein will likely be a backup guard/center instead of starting at center with Bradley Bozeman to his left.

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Rhule discussed the plan for Brady Christensen and others along the offensive line.

"I don't see Brady going over to the right side. We see Brady being a left tackle, left guard, center, playing along that lefthand side. Dennis Daley really doing the same thing on the right side, playing right guard, right tackle. Cade Mays is a young player playing center, guard, and tackle, I mean, he's one of the few guys playing three positions. A lot of other guys like Ikem, we've settled him in at left tackle. Michael Jordan settled him in at left guard. There's a lot of good competition at those spots, but we'll do our best to get the best five out there."

As of today, the projected starting offensive line from left to right would be Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton.

