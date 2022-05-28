Skip to main content

Matt Rhule Reveals Plan for Brady Christensen, Cade Mays + Others on O-Line

A look at the dynamic of the offensive line.

A year ago, the Carolina Panthers had arguably one of the worst offensive line units in the entire NFL. They invested a lot of money this offseason in an attempt to revamp things up front to give whoever is under center a chance.

Most importantly, the Panthers found themselves a stud left tackle - something they haven't had since Jordan Gross retired eight years ago. Ikem Ekwonu has positional flexibility having played both guard and tackle at NC State, but the plan is to keep him anchored at tackle. 

Drafting Ekwonu does, however, affect the entire dynamic of the offensive line. Brady Christensen will now see more time at guard instead of tackle, Cam Erving will be used as a potential swing tackle, and Pat Elflein will likely be a backup guard/center instead of starting at center with Bradley Bozeman to his left. 

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Rhule discussed the plan for Brady Christensen and others along the offensive line. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I don't see Brady going over to the right side. We see Brady being a left tackle, left guard, center, playing along that lefthand side. Dennis Daley really doing the same thing on the right side, playing right guard, right tackle. Cade Mays is a young player playing center, guard, and tackle, I mean, he's one of the few guys playing three positions. A lot of other guys like Ikem, we've settled him in at left tackle. Michael Jordan settled him in at left guard. There's a lot of good competition at those spots, but we'll do our best to get the best five out there."

As of today, the projected starting offensive line from left to right would be Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Bradley Bozeman, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-05-28T092146.735
GM Report

McAdoo Told Corral He 'Loved' Him 'From the Beginning'

By Schuyler Callihan2 minutes ago
USATSI_15215249_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey Turns to Marshall Faulk for Advice to Stay Healthy

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
USATSI_16793997_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Pro Football Network Ranks Sam Darnold Above Two Others

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
USATSI_18169311_168388579_lowres
GM Report

What We Learned from the Panthers Confidential Draft Video

By Schuyler CallihanMay 27, 2022
USATSI_16794004_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

ESPN Power Rankings Show No Love to the Panthers

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
USATSI_17385385_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Is Matt Rhule Actually on the Hot Seat Heading into the 2022 Season?

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
IMG_9652
GM Report

Projecting Roles for Each Carolina Panthers Rookie

By Schuyler CallihanMay 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-25 at 12.54.58 PM
GM Report

PODCAST: Predicting Panthers' Record, Cam Newton Rumors, Thoughts from OTAs

By Schuyler CallihanMay 25, 2022