Al Holcomb on What Needs to be Fixed, Staff Shake Up + More

What happened in the first half against Cincinnati

"We just didn't really execute at the level that we're capable of executing. We have to find a way to get off the field on third down. We didn't get off the field and the drive continued. We got to execute better at the end of the day."

How his responsibilities will change, if at all, with the staff shake up

"Really not a whole lot has changed. I'll be more involved with the secondary just in terms of communicating with them, in the meetings with them. Communicating really just things that we need to get done in terms of preparation, our execution, and overall technique really."

Who will help with the secondary in place of Evan Cooper

"Bobby [Maffei] has done a really great job in terms of just being in the room since day one and helping with the preparation of those guys. But I'll oversee it all."

What needs to be fixed

"Well, we have to be more consistent. We can't give up explosives in the run game and the last time we gave up a couple of explosives in situations that really cost us."

Cordarrelle Patterson being healthy

"He's a phenomenal player. He's kind of a jack of all trades, no offense to him, because he can do it out of the backfield, he can do it in space. He made his mark in this league as a special teams ace. He's a violent runner. He's going to fight for extra yards. He brings a lot of versatility to that offense."

