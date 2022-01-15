Panthers GM Details Main Focus for Roster in Offseason

The biggest takeaway from the 2021 season for the Carolina Panthers is that the offensive line needs major work. Some could argue that the quarterback position needs to be addressed first, but until you get a formidable offensive line up front, not much else matters.

Pass protection was where this unit really struggled the most, allowing 52 sacks (28th in the NFL), a 50% team pass block win rate (29th), and a 68% team run block win rate (26th). Now, a lot of the issues up front could have something to do with having 13 different starting combinations, no question. However, that doesn't justify the product that was put on the field this season. It's the NFL, injuries happen. The Panthers just had a small margin for error and even a small window for injury for that matter. The starting unit wasn't any good in the first place, let alone when you have to start mixing and matching a bunch of different guys.

Recently, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer openly admitted to the offensive line woes and tabbed it as his No. 1 priority this offseason.

"Our focus is going to be building that offensive line," Fitterer stated. "We have to get stout up front. Both lines, offense and defensive lines. But we're not going to be blind to other spots either. We're not going to be blind to the defense. We're not going to be blind to the quarterback position. But we absolutely know we have to fix the offensive line, we can't have all this leakage.

"We need to get big bodies. We need to get tough gritty guys up front that when it comes to December, we can run the ball. When it's 3rd & 2, we can count on them getting push at the line of scrimmage to run the ball."

Of the original starting offensive line, right guard John Miller and center Matt Paradis are the only two free agents. Left tackle Cam Erving has one year left, left guard Pat Elflein has two years remaining with a potential out in 2022, and right tackle Taylor Moton just signed a massive four-year extension prior to this past season.

Brady Christensen was able to fill in and start at his natural position, left tackle, for the final three games of the season and did a very respectable job. He had a few rookie moments here and there but for the most part, held his own and then some. His promise will likely give him a starting job somewhere along the offensive line in 2021. In my opinion, the real reason Matt Rhule doesn't want to commit to him as the starting left tackle is because of how good and deep this draft class is at that position. If they are able to select an Ikem Ekwonu (NC State), Evan Neal (Alabama), or Charles Cross (Mississippi State), they will 100% do it and kick Christensen inside to guard. If all three are off the board by the time they are on the clock, then it's possible they trade out of the No. 6 pick and take an interior lineman further down the board. Tyler Linderbaum of Iowa comes to mind.

I don't see John Miller having any chance of returning, Pat Elflein as well. When talking about the pressure that the offensive line has allowed this season, you mainly hear Fitterer and Rhule talk about it coming from the inside. I'd imagine we could see up to as many as four new starters along that line. Brady Christensen, the rookie they likely take at No. 6, and two veterans in free agency.

