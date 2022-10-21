Panthers Have Rejected Multiple Trade Offers Involving Its 'Young Core'

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had a busy week and as the November 1 trade deadline nears, his phone will continue to stay ringing off the hook as other teams continue to inquire about Carolina's top talent.

On Monday, the Panthers sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona for a pair of future day three draft picks. Late Thursday night, Carolina traded running back Christian McCaffrey for four draft picks.

Believe it or not, this is not the start of a complete tear down. The Panthers will not, per Fitterer, move on from its "core" pieces.

"Philosophically we always listen," the Panthers GM said. "We have gotten calls and we've said no to all of them. I think there are certain players on this team we like, the young core of our team. This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell. We're trying to add players to this already really good, young mix. Guys like [Brian] Burns. Guys like [Derrick] Brown. We'll always listen but I want those guys here. These are guys that we win with moving forward."

In addition to Burns and Brown, it would take a lot for Carolina to move off of someone such as Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, and DJ Moore. Those five plus 2022 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu are almost untouchable. That said, it doesn't mean all the wheeling and dealing is over with. Fitterer will still listen to offers and if it makes sense to move a player that isn't expected to be a part of the winning nucleus in the future, a deal could be made.

"You never know. But I know there's players on this team that I really don't want to trade and that I know this organization doesn't want to trade. It would have to take something astronomical. I think moving forward we like where we're at we like our young players."

