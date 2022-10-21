Skip to main content

Panthers Have Rejected Multiple Trade Offers Involving Its 'Young Core'

Trade rumors continue to surround the Panthers.

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had a busy week and as the November 1 trade deadline nears, his phone will continue to stay ringing off the hook as other teams continue to inquire about Carolina's top talent.

On Monday, the Panthers sent wide receiver Robbie Anderson to Arizona for a pair of future day three draft picks. Late Thursday night, Carolina traded running back Christian McCaffrey for four draft picks.

Believe it or not, this is not the start of a complete tear down. The Panthers will not, per Fitterer, move on from its "core" pieces.

"Philosophically we always listen," the Panthers GM said. "We have gotten calls and we've said no to all of them. I think there are certain players on this team we like, the young core of our team. This isn't a situation where we're trying to sell. We're trying to add players to this already really good, young mix. Guys like [Brian] Burns. Guys like [Derrick] Brown. We'll always listen but I want those guys here. These are guys that we win with moving forward."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to Burns and Brown, it would take a lot for Carolina to move off of someone such as Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, and DJ Moore. Those five plus 2022 first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu are almost untouchable. That said, it doesn't mean all the wheeling and dealing is over with. Fitterer will still listen to offers and if it makes sense to move a player that isn't expected to be a part of the winning nucleus in the future, a deal could be made. 

"You never know. But I know there's players on this team that I really don't want to trade and that I know this organization doesn't want to trade. It would have to take something astronomical. I think moving forward we like where we're at we like our young players."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19034463_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Scott Fitterer on Trading McCaffrey, What's Next, Who Won't Be Traded + More

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19214231_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19031902_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey Bids Farewell to Carolina

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_17413000_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Buccaneers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19034602_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Grading the Panthers-49ers Christian McCaffrey Trade

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19208815_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Did the Panthers Do the Right Thing in Trading Christian McCaffrey?

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19246971_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Panthers Trade RB Christian McCaffrey

By Schuyler Callihan
IMG_0654
GM Report

Ben McAdoo on Adjustments, Taking More Shots, Jacob Eason + More

By Schuyler Callihan