BREAKING: Panthers Make Decision on Next Head Coach

The search is over. The Carolina Panthers have hired Frank Reich to be the sixth head coach in franchise history.

The Panthers met with nine candidates during its search. A list that included the likes of Jim Caldwell (former Lions and Colts head coach), Steve Wilks (Panthers interim head coach), Shane Steichen (Eagles offensive coordinator), Ejiro Evero (Broncos defensive coordinator), Ken Dorsey (Bills offensive coordinator), Mike Kafka (Giants offensive coordinator), Sean Payton (former Saints head coach), and Kellen Moore (Cowboys offensive coordinator).

The team interviewed Reich and Wilks and met with Moore twice before making its decision.

Reich was previously the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts where he led the team to a 40-33-1 record in four-plus seasons and two playoff berths.

After spending the first nine years of his playing career as the backup quarterback to Jim Kelly in Buffalo, Reich earned his first opportunity to start in the league with the Carolina Panthers. He was the first starting quarterback in franchise history and completed 23 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown in the first-ever game against the Atlanta Falcons. That touchdown pass went to tight end Pete Metzelaars on the Panthers' opening drive of the game.

Reich got his start in coaching in 2006 as an intern with the Colts. He worked his way up to being Payton Manning's quarterback coach from 2009-10. He held the same position in 2013 working with Philip Rivers in San Diego before being promoted to offensive coordinator. Thanks to a successful three-year stint with the Chargers, Reich became the play-caller in Philadelphia where helped turn a young Carson Wentz into an MVP candidate before suffering a late season-ending injury. Despite losing his starting quarterback, Reich and the Eagles went on to defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, 41-33 with Nick Foles under center.

Although he helped build a talented roster in Indianapolis, Reich had some unfortunate luck at quarterback. Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired ahead of the 2019 season which sent Indy into a never-ending cycle of quarterbacks featuring Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan.

Reich's coaching history

2006-07: Intern, Indianapolis Colts

2008: Offensive Assistant, Indianapolis Colts

2009-10: Quarterbacks coach, Indianapolis Colts

2011: Wide Receivers coach, Indianapolis Colts

2012: Wide Receivers coach, Arizona Cardinals

2013: Quarterbacks coach, San Diego Chargers

2014-15: Offensive Coordinator, San Diego Chargers

2016-17: Offensive Coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

2018-22: Head Coach, Indianapolis Colts

