Week 10 Odds: Panthers vs Falcons

Getting rid of the bad taste from an absolute beatdown can be a hard thing to do when you have to wait a full week until you take the field again. Fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, they won't have to wait very long thanks to this week's Thursday night matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina had several chances to defeat the Falcons when the two met just two weeks ago but a missed extra point and a missed field goal in overtime by Eddy Pineiro opened the door for Atlanta and they took advantage of it. Younghoe Koo nailed a 41-yarder to top Carolina 37-34.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are 3-point favorites with the total currently set at 43.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

The Panthers are 3-13 ATS in their last 16 games.

Carolina is 2-14 SU in its last 16 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Carolina's last 19 matchups vs Atlanta.

The Panthers are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 home games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Carolina's last six games played in November.

ATLANTA FALCONS TRENDS

The Falcons are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Atlanta's last six games.

The Falcons are 10-4 ATS in the last 14 games against Carolina.

Atlanta has won eight of the last ten matchups against the Panthers.

Atlanta is 1-5 SU in their last six road games.

