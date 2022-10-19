PODCAST: Jonathan Stewart Gives Opinion on Robbie Anderson's Outburst

Reactions from the Panthers' 24-10 loss to LA Rams on Sunday

Robbie Anderson's outburst on the sidelines gets him traded to Arizona,

Was this the right offensive game plan for PJ Walker?

Should the Panthers go with rookie Jacob Eason next week at QB?

