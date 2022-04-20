Possible Outcomes if the Panthers Stick With Sam Darnold

The Panthers really banked on Sam Darnold panning out in 2021. The former No. 3 overall pick was looked at as someone who was being held back by a poorly run organization, thus his potential would never be reached.

That was a large reason why Carolina gave up multiple picks for the former USC Trojan, and they looked like geniuses after a hot start to the season. Darnold led the Panthers to three straight victories to begin 2021, the first time they had started 3-0 since 2015. Of course, the wheels fell off afterwards. Carolina went 2-12 to finish off the season, and went through a total of three quarterbacks in doing so.

While multiple mock drafts have the Panthers taking a quarterback at No. 6 in the NFL Draft, there is no guarantee that said quarterback would start instantly. Plus, there is a very good possibility they don’t draft a quarterback at all. Regardless, Sam Darnold is still the top quarterback on the Panthers’ depth chart. If Carolina does decide to go through 2022 with Darnold at the helm, what are their realistic expectations?

Darnold’s Play Remains The Same, Panthers Replace Him

This seems to be the most likely result if Carolina decides to give Darnold another chance to be the starter. It seems like we have seen the best of him, which isn’t saying much. He has proven to be a quarterback with relatively solid highs, but very low troughs.

The constant interceptions, combined with the lack of explosive play, completely derailed what started as a promising season for the Panthers. If Darnold gives them more of the same, expect the same results.

Defense Takes Next Step, Helps Carry Panthers

It is easy to forget that the Panthers have a very good young corps of defensive players. Brain Burns is one of the best young edge rushers in the NFL, and was named a Pro Bowler in 2021 after putting up nine sacks. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown has also proven to be one of the best young interior defensive tackles in the league.

Keep in mind, as well, that cornerback Jaycee Horn was lost for the season in Week 3 after an Achilles injury, and that the Panthers traded for former top 10 overall pick CJ Henderson from Jacksonville following the injury to Horn. Carolina has arguably the best young defense in the NFL on paper. If they remain healthy, this Carolina defense can do for the Panthers what the 2020 Washington defense did for that team- guide them into the playoffs.

Darnold Improves, Helps Panthers Compete For Wildcard Spot

While it seems painfully obvious that Sam Darnold has reached his very low ceiling, what if he hasn’t? Through the first four games of 2021, Darnold had three 300-yard passing games, while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions. Even in their first defeat at the hands of the Cowboys, Darnold kept Carolina in the game, despite throwing two interceptions.

Also keep in mind that Christian McCaffrey went down with injury. Darnold isn’t a quarterback that can single-handedly carry a team - he needs everything around him to be close to perfect in order to succeed. That said, the Panthers have a lot of skill on both sides of the ball. D.J. Moore is one of the more underrated receivers in football, and the Panthers clearly have high hopes for Terrace Marshall Jr. and have a solid deep threat in Robby Anderson. If McCaffrey stays healthy and is the dominant focal point of the offense, Darnold could lean on the star running back rather than throw the ball 35 times per game.

Darnold is capable of being an average quarterback. If he protects the ball, and all goes well, Carolina could stay in the playoff picture in a top-heavy NFC.