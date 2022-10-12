Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk

QB update

"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes."

Any update on Darnold

"Not yet. We talked this morning that it's a possibility that he could be cleared next week, which is encouraging. He's been right on schedule mentally and is ready to get back, so hopefully, that'll be the case."

What he needs to see from Baker Mayfield to play him this week

"I have a history with Baker. He's very physical, very tough guy, mentally tough as well. I definitely won't put him in harm's way. I think it's important that he has the reps and the timing, so he can go out there and execute. It would be hard for me to put him out there this week if he doesn't practice."

Changing padded practices from Thursday to Wednesday

"We talked about a mindset of really trying to control the line of scrimmage. And on the first day of a routine NFL schedule, you put in first and second down. So if we were going to have that mindset, I wanted to make sure we had the pads on today, so we can really emphasize that."

Comfort level in QB Jacob Eason if he had to play

"I don't think you could ever judge your comfort level because this is the NFL. Things happen. Guys go down. I've been in situations where an offensive lineman went down and you had to put a tight end in at tackle. We just can't call timeout and just get back on the plane, so if things happen, he's going to have to go in there and execute. He's been in the meetings. He understands exactly what we're trying to get done at that position. And again, we can't sit here and try to put a lot on his plate, we got to simplify things if he goes in the game."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.