Quick Hits: Ickey's Debut, Limited Touches for CMC & DJ, Injury Update + More

Struggling against the run

"I think the thing that was most disappointing, on most of the big runs that hurt us, we just were not lined up right inside. I think some young guys got in there with maybe a little bit of jitters, but when we lined up well, we lined up properly, we played a lot of things well."

Getting DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey more involved

"Yeah, they have to touch the football there's no doubt. Because of the amount of no-huddle that we were in, DJ and Robbie [Anderson] are lined up left and right and Robbie got a lot of targets and I was pleased to see what Robbie did yesterday. DJ didn't get quite as many, I think part of that is we have to stay on the football field. You're in 3rd and 13, 3rd and 19, 3rd and 20, the first half was poor there's no other way to say it. In the second half once we started executing and moving the football, you start seeing Christian put two, three, four plays in a row. DJ makes an explosive play. We'll just have to pick up where we left off in terms of the end of the game."

If the length of the QB1 battle played a part in the botched snaps

"I think the starting competition was what it was. I can't go back. I think we had to do what was right for the team and be sure about who our quarterback was. Yesterday was one of seventeen. The snaps, they were kind of a mixed bag. A couple hit Baker right in the hands and we expect him to catch those and then one was low. It was kind of both guys really. We just have to get them on the same page. It has not showed up in practice, but it showed up in the game. We just have to correct it."

Ikem Ekownu's debut

"I thought Ickey showed good power in the run game. Going to the two sacks, I want to make sure I defend him a little bit. The one, to me, is a bad chip. We still expect Ickey to make that block but we had some chips that helped early on and that chip just wasn't good enough. And then the second one where he kind of comes clean, it's a three-step drop and Ickey is staying inside out, the ball's got to be out of the quarterback's hands. I'm sure Baker would be the first to tell you, he went to one side of the field and just kind of held the ball and if you hold the ball on a three-step versus a player like Myles [Garrett], it's going to happen. So some of the big, 'oh my gosh' moments weren't quite as bad. I thought he hung in there. He had some really good snaps too."

Rashard Higgins, Terrace Marshall Jr. not playing

"Yeah, so, I think it's just a function of playing 51 plays. We were going to go out there with our starters and say, 'hey, when you need a blow, you let us know.' They didn't play very many snaps in the first half, so Rashard would be the first guy in. We just never got to it. Those guys were rolling and we thought playing pretty well when given opportunities."

Overall health coming out of the game

"We've got some guys banged up. Andre Roberts, his knee could be an issue. Waiting to hear back. A lot of guys were banged up in the game but were able to return. I think we should be pretty healthy for next week."

If Roberts will play at Giants

"I would err on the side of I'm discouraged that we would have Andre, but I don't have full confirmation yet so I don't want to say anything until I know. He finished the game for us which I appreciate, but that knee was banged up."

If Laviska Shenault will play at Giants

"Laviska is healthy. I just told him as soon as he knows what he's doing at a high enough level that we would get him ready to go. I told him last week you'll probably be inactive unless something happens but I'd love to try to get you ready for New York. So, get yourself ahead for this week. So if he has a good week of practice, we'd love to play him."

