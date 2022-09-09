Quick Hits: Starting Center, No Concern for CMC, New Kicker + More

If signing K Taylor Bertolet was for emergency or if he'll play Sunday

"No. Emergency guy. Obviously, Eddy [Pineiro] had some tightness. We wanted to make sure we had a backup plan. Eddy kicked well today and we expect him to go. But Taylor has kicked well when he was here with us, so just wanted to have him here incase something went wrong."

Christian McCaffrey's shin injury

"Yeah, I wouldn't have mentioned it to my son had it not been for following the protocols. But he's fine."

Team's mindset

"I think they're excited. I think they also understand it's a race to execution. We have 48 hours so anytime they're not hanging out with their family or something like that, if they have any thoughts in their mind take care of their body, go back through the gameplan and make sure that when we play 1 o'clock on Sunday that we're locked in. But they looked really good out there today."

Planning for bad weather

"I think we have an offense that can attack many different things. Ben [McAdoo] obviously learned this offense back in Green Bay where you're playing in the snow and the ice. We have a good run game, we have a good pass game. To me, the weather doesn't affect the passing game until really the ball just struggles to travel in the air because of the amount of rain. We'll have both things up on our sheet and if it rains so hard that we can't throw it as well as we'd want then, we'll run the football. It'll be even for both sides and we'll play an old-school game if that happens."

Who is starting at center

"We'll play Pat Elflein. [Bradley Bozeman] is ready. Boze is coming off that injury. He looks pretty good right now but Pat will start the game and we'll see it from there."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.