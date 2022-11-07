Quick Hits: Wilks Details QB Situation, Coaching Changes & Provides an Injury Update

Starting QB vs Atlanta this week

"P.J. will be the starting quarterback this week. We'll see exactly how things go from there from week to week. Short week and when you look at really what he has done the last previous weeks, I felt like just that consistency -- giving him an opportunity to go back and with the gameplan that we're going to put together what he did against Atlanta before, hopefully we can get a spark out of the offense."

Firing Paul Pasqualoni and Evan Cooper

"I've been evaluating everyone, players and coaches. So, it wasn't a knee-jerk reaction from yesterday. It's just something that I felt like we needed to change and that's what I did. I wish both of those individuals nothing but the best."

If there is room for three quarterbacks on the roster

"Right now, we have no ambitions of conversations about trying to move anyone."

If Sam Darnold will be up this week

"I don't know about the dressing part because we have other positions that we got to make sure we're efficient in from a standpoint of depth. Right now, Baker [Mayfield] is the backup so I know Baker is dressing."

If Jeremy Chinn will play this week

"I hope so. He has progressed a lot in the last couple of weeks and he's eager to play. My thing is, with a short week and not really having a full load of practice and not being able to put pads on, I'm going to be very cautious in making sure I make the right decision."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.