Rhule, Fitterer Have Tough Decisions to Make With the Cornerback Room

If you're a cornerback on the Carolina Panthers roster right now, you have quite an uphill battle to climb. Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, and Keith Taylor aren't going anywhere, meaning that there is only one, maybe two roster spots open for that room.

The good thing is Panthers GM Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule have received quality play out of several guys for that final spot(s) which will create some difficult decisions.

One guy that doesn't have to worry about making the cut is Stantley Thomas-Oliver III. The Panthers love the value he brings to special teams and according to head coach Matt Rhule, he's one of the best gunners around.

"I don't want to start saying guys are on the roster but STO is on this roster," said Rhule. "The gunner play that we have is pretty darn near elite. These guys are running down and beating really good players and making solo tackles. I made that point to our guys in there that what Stantley Thomas-Oliver III is doing right now is awesome. He's playing on four core special teams and he's playing at a high level. The thing that I love about what Stan is doing is he's also elevating himself as a corner. Last week, made a nice play on the ball down the field. I would fight, scratch, and claw to have him on any team I coach with the way he's playing right now. He's locked in and he's a pro's pro."

Last week when I asked Rhule about the importance of guys playing on multiple special team units when it comes to evaluations for the 53-man roster, he may have tipped his hand in regards to how many corners the team is looking to carry.

"We're looking for four core guys. Guys that can play on all four teams. I made the point to the team today, we're not really looking for a fifth corner who can play special teams. We're looking for a great special teams player, who is a fifth corner. We're making a commitment to being great on special teams and it showed up in the [Washington] game how far we've come. We're going to have a really tough time making decisions about who makes this team and you better make an impact on special teams."

Assuming the plan is to keep just five corners, that means 7th round pick Kalon Barnes and preseason darling, Tae Hayes, are the odd men out. With rookie QB Matt Corral likely lost for the season, it opens up a roster spot which could be used to keep an extra corner.

Hayes recorded a pick-six off of Bailey Zappe in Friday's preseason game against New England and the sideline erupted with joy for the App State product.

"I like true emotion. I don't like pre-planned fake stuff," said Rhule. "I like true emotion and that, to me, was. A bunch of guys on this team loves the way Tae Hayes plays. He wasn't even here to start camp and he's out there playing against their ones. I'm not a corners coach, I can't tell you everything is perfect, but I know he's a baller, I know he's a competitor."

As for Barnes, it's someone that Rhule knows extremely well having coached him for two years at Baylor. He ran a 4.23 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine back in February, giving him the second-fastest time in the event's history. Speed is great and all, but it seems like Barnes still has a long way to go before being able to truly help this team.

"Kalon is getting better," Rhule said. "He's so fast, but he has so much to learn. He's working at it."

