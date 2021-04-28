Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 4/28

Projected Trade: CAR sends No. 8 pick to NE for No. 15 pick, 2021 2nd round pick (No. 46), 2022 1st round pick

Round 1, Pick 15: OT Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

The Panthers have Patriots have had conversations for this pick already, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. This makes a ton of sense for both teams in Justin Fields is still on the board. Carolina can trade back, gain picks, and still get a solid offensive tackle in Christian Darrisaw. Although Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater will be the Panthers' first two choices, Darrisaw has all the tools to be just as successful in the NFL.

Round 2, Pick 39: OL Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma)

Sure, it's not the most exciting pick but it is one that will help fix Carolina's struggles along the offensive line. Humphrey primarily lined up at center but could move to guard if needed. Long-term, I believe he would be an upgrade over Matt Paradis who has not lived up to expectations since arriving in Charlotte a few years ago.

Round 2, Pick 46: TE Pat Freiermuth (Penn State)

Pat Freiermuth of Penn State has the exact makeup of what a tight end should look like in Matt Rhule's offense. He's a tough, physical tight end that seeks contact which makes him arguably the best blocking tight end in this draft. As good of a blocker he is, don't overlook his ability to be a threat over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

Round 3, Pick 73: CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (Syracuse)

Melifonwu has great size (6'3", 215 lbs) and can match up with just about any type of receiver. He's physical over the middle of the field and tends to win the majority of the one-on-ones deep down the field. Throwing him into the mix with Donte Jackson. A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin will help stabilize the corner position.

Round 4, Pick 113: S Hamsah Nasirildeen (Florida State)

The Concord, NC native is one of my favorite prospects in the 2021 draft and for some reason, he isn't getting nearly the amount of attention that he deserves. His size is clearly the first thing that jumps off the page but his versatility and how active he is on the field are probably his two best traits.

Round 5, Pick 151: WR Dazz Newsome (North Carolina)

With the addition of David Moore, the Panthers aren't going to be pressured to add a receiver early in the draft but if the opportunity comes, don't be surprised to see them take one if it's a guy they like - even in the first round. I've got them addressing other needs early in the draft and selecting North Carolina's Dazz Newsome. He brings a vertical threat to the offense which fits Joe Brady's style but can also do damage in traffic over the middle as well. Give him a couple of years to learn the ropes of the offense and he can be a quality No. 2/No. 3 wide receiver.

Round 6, Pick 192: LB Grant Stuard (Houston)

After what happened last year with Tahir Whitehead, you never want to be put in that situation again. The Panthers need to have options at linebacker. Denzel Perryman should be a major improvement but he has to stay healthy. Stuard doesn't need to come in right away and make an impact defensively. He can serve on the special teams unit and learn all three linebacker positions until he is ready to settle into a role defensively.

Round 6, Pick 220: RB Elijah Mitchell (Louisiana)

It appears like the consensus is that Mitchell is going to be a 6th, maybe 7th round guy but I'm not sure why. He's an explosive back that can muscle through defenders for extra yardage and can catch the ball out of the backfield. He rushed for 1,147 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019 and ran for 878 yards and eight touchdowns in four fewer games this year. The value of Mitchell going this late reminds me a lot of James Robinson who actually went undrafted but had a stellar rookie year for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

