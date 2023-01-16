Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cowboys at Buccaneers

Score Prediction: Buccaneers 20, Cowboys 17

Tom Brady is a perfect 7-0 in his career when facing the Dallas Cowboys. No, the Bucs haven't looked themselves this year but when the calendar turns to January, Brady seems to throw it into another gear. In addition to that, Dak Prescott hasn't played all that well lately throwing 11 interceptions in his last seven games. In four of those games, he threw it to the other team twice. You're just not going to win games in the NFL, especially in the postseason, against Tom Brady, when you constantly turn it over.

Spread Prediction: Buccaneers +2.5

Forget the points on the spread. If you like the Bucs, I'd recommend just playing the moneyline. It's unlikely that this game lands at one or two. You'll get better value on the moneyline at +120. Plus, do you really want to bet against Tom Brady in the playoffs? Don't be that guy or gal who tries to outsmart the trend.

Over/Under Prediction: 45.5

We've had a lot of scoring in these Wild Card games thus far, but I don't believe that will be the case here. With a pair of struggling quarterbacks and Tampa having virtually zero running game, I'd say the under is the way to go here. That said, it's not a strong enough opinion for me to play. The real action should be on the Bucs' moneyline as I previously mentioned.

