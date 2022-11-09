Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Falcons -1.5

4 Star play on the Falcons covering: It's only been a few days since the Panthers got absolutely embarrassed in Cincinnati. I'm not sold that they figured everything out on a short week in which they had just one practice. With Cordarrelle Patterson back for Atlanta, Carolina will struggle against the run game once again. Falcons -1.5? I'll take that all day.

Over/Under: 42.5

1 Star play on the under: I know what you're thinking. How in the world can I be looking at the under here? The Panthers defense looked awful this past Sunday and when these two teams met a week and a half ago, they combined to score 71 points. Look, it's a short week and there's a chance we could have some nasty weather. Carolina's offense won't have as much success this time around against the Falcons and that should help us stay under the number.

My picks last season:

ATS: 4-4 (50%)

Over/Unders: 5-3 (62%)

Total: 9-7 (56%)

