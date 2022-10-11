Steve Wilks Discusses Being Named Interim Head Coach, Decision to Part with Phil Snow + More

Opening statement

"I stand before you excited for this opportunity but also disappointed in how it came about. Coach Rhule is a great coach, a great man, and as I stated here to the players, we didn't do our job as coaches and players. We didn't coach hard enough. We didn't win enough football games to keep him around. I also stated as well that this is part of the business. And one thing that I do know for sure, they're not canceling our season."

How to get things turned around

"It's all about execution. When you go back and really evaluate our first five games and where we are, it's really a lack of execution in all three phases at some point in time. We've played well enough to win games, we just got to find a way to finish and that starts with me as well as the coaches."

The decision to fire Phil Snow and Ed Foley

"Two great men, two great coaches. It was my call. It was my decision and I just felt like I wanted a different approach moving forward and that was all."

What Al Holcomb brings to the defensive coordinator position

"Al is someone that I've been around for a long time. Someone I trust. Very smart guy, understands the game. Has been here before with this organization when we had success. I've had success with him. Great rapport with the players and I know he's going to get it going in the right direction."



Who will call the defensive plays

Al Holcomb will call the defense."

If he believes he'll have a fair shot at getting the interim tag removed

"To be quite honest with you, I'm not really looking beyond today. My approach has always been and our approach is always going to be, win the day. And I think the first thing we need to be concerned with is trying to win a football which starts with the Los Angeles Rams. Whatever happens at the end of the year will take care of itself."

Faith in the season turning around

"I feel like we have the talent in that locker room. We have the men that want to get it done. Our work ethic has been consistent from a standpoint of who we go about each and every day as far as practice. We just got to go out in the game and execute and finish."

Conversation with the players and how they're handling the change

"I think the guys are in good spirits. Of course, change is always difficult but they understand that this is a business. And my approach with them is we can't worry about what's happened in the past. We've got to focus on the future and most importantly, we've got a lot of games left and I feel like we've got some time to turn it around."

Conversations with Ben McAdoo

"Ben and I have spoke on several occasions within the last 24 hours. We feel like, I feel like there are certain things that I want to be able to get done schematically that I feel like is going to give us an opportunity and a chance to progress and move forward."

QB plan vs Rams

"Right now, it's still early. We won't really get an official injury report until tomorrow. So we're still waiting to see where exactly Baker [Mayfield] stands. P.J. [Walker] is up and ready. He does a great job in being a pro in preparing each and every day. I have total confidence in him if he has to step in and play."

If any other changes will be made to the coaching staff

"Right now moving forward, we feel like we have the guys in place that's going to give us the best opportunity to be successful."

