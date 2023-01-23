The Pros & Cons of Sean Payton in Carolina

Much of the Panthers fanbase is divided on whether they want Sean Payton to be the team's next head coach. Today, I'm going to look at the pros and cons of Carolina trading for the former Saints coach and formulate my own opinion on what the organization should do.

PROS

Winning cures all - At the end of the day, it's a results-oriented business. If you win, people like you. If you don't, well, you might just hear some boos and "Fire Payton" chants inside Bank of America Stadium. Yes, it will be difficult for Carolina fans to move on from Payton's past, but if he wins he'll be viewed much differently.

Proven coach - The one thing you know you're getting in Payton if you do land him is he's a consistent winner. He's won 63% of his games, has seven NFC South titles, and has a Super Bowl ring. It's rare that a guy with that resume is available. Could Shane Steichen, Ejiro Evero, Ken Dorsey, or Mike Kafka be just as successful? Maybe, but it's all a guess. With Payton, you know.

A more attractive destination - I'm not saying Payton being in Carolina is going to attract a Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers (via trade), or Lamar Jackson. But it will spike the interest of top free agents at other positions. They'll see that the young, yet talented roster now has a proven head coach and will be more likely to want to be a part of it.

Knows the division - Payton has coached in the NFC South for 16 years. He knows what it takes to win in this division and has familiarity with each of the organizations. Yes, the players and coaches have changed but truly understanding the grind of this division shouldn't be overlooked.

Taking over the South - Most importantly, great coaching can help you win games you probably shouldn't win. It's still up to the players to execute but clock management, decision-making, game plans, etc. are all a part of the formula. When you look around the division, this is a chance for Carolina to take claim of it moving forward. They would have the best head coach and arguably the most talented roster.

CONS

Large contract - Tepper made a big mistake by handing an unproven coach a seven-year, $62 million contract. He won't pay that price for a young, offensive-minded coach such as Shane Steichen, Mike Kafka, or Ken Dorsey. But he will have to fork it up for a guy like Sean Payton. The rumor is Payton wants somewhere between $20-25 million PER SEASON. Now, in the grand scheme of things, it really doesn't matter how much he is paid because it's not money that is counted against the cap. The owner foots the bill and is the one that has to deal with it. That said, it could lead to the Panthers being less aggressive in free agency. Maybe it doesn't. I'm listing this first because I don't really think it's that big of a problem.

Splitting the fanbase - As I mentioned in the opening, the fans either really want Payton to be the coach or are totally against it. There's not much of an in-between. The side that doesn't want anything to do with him still feels some sort of way about bountygate and can you really blame them? I mean, just think about it. Now the organization is considering hiring him a decade later?

Culture - This point could be mentioned with any hire that isn't Steve Wilks. The locker room is bought into Wilks' vision and has publicly voiced their desire for him to be the guy moving forward. Wilks brought back the Keep Pounding mentality and has this group believing in itself. Is Payton willing to follow suit with that mantra? Can he build off of what Wilks created? I'm not sure how successful he will be in his attempt to change the culture - one that doesn't need to be changed.

Trade compensation - So it's going to take at least one first-round pick, maybe more to acquire Payton from the Saints. For a team that hasn't found an answer at quarterback, it's going to be difficult to sever ties with the No. 9 overall pick. If I'm Fitterer or quite frankly, David Tepper, I'm not giving up that pick. If anything, I'm trying to find a way to move up.

Lingering effect - Adding onto the trade compensation here. This could be a big, big problem if Carolina gives up two firsts for Payton and they fail to land on a quarterback. It's going to be almost impossible to find a solution at quarterback in the draft if you don't have a first for two years. Can you trade for one? Yes. Could you sign one in free agency? Yes. But those guys are going to demand a lot of money, giving you very little wiggle room to work with for the rest of the roster. It's much easier to build your roster if you have a QB on a rookie deal.

Fitterer's future - It certainly feels like Payton will want full control of the roster. Rhule had that but after that disaster, Tepper said that "a balance" between the GM and head coach would be more "appropriate". That said, if Payton does end up in Carolina, does that mean Scott Fitterer is out? Does it mean he has very little say in the roster? That's tough considering Fitterer did a phenomenal job rebuilding the offensive line and adding key pieces to the defense.

WHAT SHOULD THE PANTHERS DO?

I don't believe it's in Carolina's best interest to trade for Payton if it means parting ways with the 9th overall pick. For me, that's a big deal breaker. If New Orleans is willing to take a future first, then by all means. However, I don't see the Saints being okay with that, especially when Denver and Houston will be offering a first in 2023. If I'm David Tepper, I look in another direction.

