What Would the Panthers Have to Trade Away to Land Jimmy Garoppolo?

A year after trading up to the third pick in the draft to select Trey Lance, the 49ers appear ready to move on from Garoppolo and are ready to hand over the keys to the young gun. Garoppolo did suffer a shoulder injury in the Wild Card playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys, but still started and played the entire divisional game against Green Bay and the NFC Championship against the Rams. He recently underwent surgery to repair the shoulder and is now expected to be able to start throwing well before training camp, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Although Garoppolo holds a career 33-14 record as a starting quarterback in the NFL, he has been the beneficiary of a stout 49er defense. The other issue that comes with trading for him is his long history of injuries. Since arriving in San Francisco in 2017, he has only played one full season. He came close to doing so this season, but missed two games. Of the 81 possible games that Garoppolo could have played in with the 49ers, he's only started 45 of them.