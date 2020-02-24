AllPanthers
Will It Be Derrick Brown or Isaiah Simmons for the Panthers?

Schuyler Callihan

Taking some focus away from the Cam Newton/quarterback situation, today we talk more about the up and coming 2020 NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers hold the 7th overall pick in this year's draft and will likely look to build on the defensive side of the ball with many key players expected to join other teams in free agency.

The Panthers have several options that they can choose from with their first round pick, but are likely going to be deciding between Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons. With Bruce Irvin, Mario Addison, Gerald McCoy and others potentially leaving the Panthers, there will have to be an emphasis put on rebuilding the defensive line - which is why many believe Brown is the surefire pick. 

Brown would make a ton of sense for Carolina and would certainly have the ability to come right in and play immediately. Over the last two seasons, Brown racked up 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. The Panthers ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing defense allowing a staggering 143.5 yards per game in 2019. Getting a young, physical run plugger like Brown should help improve those numbers. 

However, does it make more sense for Carolina to take Isaiah Simmons in the first round and go after Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis in round two? I believe so. By doing this, you are able to fill both positions of need and getting two quality guys with those picks. This is no slight to Brown, but Simmons is an extremely versatile guy that can help fill the void of Luke Kuechly. Either way, the Panthers can't really get this pick wrong, but should Simmons still be on the board at seven, you'd have to think they elect to go with the Clemson linebacker.

Who do you think the Panthers will go with at No. 7? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BigCat76
BigCat76

I totally agree with this. Brown is nice but Simmons reminds me of Thomas Davis as far as range and versatility. No brainer if he is there at #7.

