Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made the surprising decision to stick with P.J. Walker at quarterback for this week's game against Atlanta after his poor outing against Cincinnati just days before.

In the blowout loss to the Bengals, Walker went 3/10 for nine yards, two picks, and a passer rating of 0.0. Yes, it was that bad.

Given that it was a short week and Walker played well throwing for over 300 yards against the Falcons just 12 days ago, Wilks had confidence that PJ would bounce back and would give them the best opportunity to win.

The Panthers didn't ask Walker to do all that much but he made plays happen when they needed it. He finished the night 10/16 for 108 yards in the 25-15 win over the Falcons.

Friday morning, Wilks was asked who will be the starting quarterback for next week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"As I stand here today, PJ will be the starter," stated Wilks. "I still want to take the weekend to assess, really as I get into the Ravens and figure out what the best opportunity is for us. We'll continue to evaluate the quarterback position. I'll meet with those guys on Monday and give them clarity as we move forward."

That statement didn't really seem to be all that convincing that Walker will be the starter, in my opinion. It felt like Wilks wanted to exude his confidence in Walker but that a final decision has yet to be made.

"I think it's really more or less what I'm looking at from a standpoint of Baltimore and what they're doing from a scheme standpoint and what I feel like is going to be our best game plan to beat those guys. When evaluating that and trying to make a decision, that's when I would come back and figure out, okay, what do we need to do at the quarterback position?"

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.