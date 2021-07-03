Ranking the Panthers' Defensive Position Groups

It's hard to believe we are under 25 days away from the start of training camp which will see the Carolina Panthers return to Spartanburg, SC on the campus of Wofford College. Last year, the Panthers stayed in Charlotte for training camp due to the pandemic which marked the first time the Panthers did not hold camp in Spartanburg.

With training camp just around the corner, we felt like it would be a good time to take a look at each position group on the defensive side of the ball and rank them.

1. Cornerbacks

A year ago, this was by far the weakest position group on the Panthers' defense. GM Scott Fitterer took notice of that and ensured that it would no longer be the issue moving forward by signing veterans A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin in free agency and selecting Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) and Keith Taylor Jr. (Washington) in the draft. Add those four to a returning group that consists of Donte Jackson, Troy Pride Jr., and Stanley Thomas-Oliver III, and finally, the Panthers have a ton of depth at corner. Horn and Jackson are slated to start while Bouye finishes the final two games of his six-game suspension to start the season. Once Bouye returns, we could see the Panthers use three cornerbacks on the field at once.

2. Defensive line

Brian Burns carried this unit a year ago but I'm expecting big things from 2nd-year defensive tackle Derrick Brown alongside his partner inside, DaQuon Jones, formally of the Tennessee Titans. Last year's 2nd round pick, Yetur Gross-Matos battled several different injuries throughout the course of the season and was never truly at full strength. He finished last season strong and a full offseason will be extremely beneficial for him and his growth. If Gross-Matos can consistently put pressure on the quarterback and the guys inside do their job, that will allow even more opportunities for Brian Burns to be disruptive.

3. Linebackers

Glancing back at last year, Shaq Thompson was really the only highlight of the position group and he didn't even play his best football. This unit got a big shot in the arm with veterans Haason Reddick, Denzel Perryman, and Frankie Luvu being added to the mix. Reddick is coming off of a 12.5 sack season (3.5 more than Burns had) and Perryman is a very reliable run-stopper which is something the Panthers desperately needed a year ago. I also don't want to forget to mention Jermaine Carter Jr. who appeared to get better with every snap he took and with Jeremy Chinn moving to safety, it opens up the door for Carter to really come into his own as a starter.

4. Safeties

The back end still needs a ton of work and is really the only glaring need on the Panthers' defense. Aside from Jeremy Chinn, there is not much to be excited about. Juston Burris is a serviceable safety but he would fit much better as a backup who gets rotated into the game. Carolina released Tre Boston earlier this offseason and the only addition they made to the room was Delano Hill. Kenny Robinson, Sam Franklin, Delano Hill, and J.T. Ibe will battle for a roster spot but don't expect them to have much of an impact.

