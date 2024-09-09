Panthers great Julius Peppers offers some perspective following brutal Week 1 loss
Nobody had a worse season opener around the NFL than the Carolina Panthers, who got gashed in all three phases by the New Orleans Saints in a 47-10 loss on Sunday. While there were a few players who stood out in a positive way (Mike Jackson and Eku Leota to name a couple), the vast majority of the team played poorly, especially starting quarterback Bryce Young.
You could forgive Carolina fans for abandoning ship right now given the way things have gone over the last several years, but one franchise legend is offering a fresh perspective and some hope this morning. Here's what Hall of Fame defensive end Julius Peppers shared on Twitter today.
Peppers is of course right. While we were hoping for a quick turnaround for this team under rookie head coach Dave Canales, the truth is that this team started out the season in a terribly deep hole, and it's going to take time to dig their way out. Patience is the name of the game now.
Then again, if Peppers suited up right now he'd probably project as the number two guy for the Panthers' edge rotation beneath Jadeveon Clowney. It's an undeniably tough situation for this team and it may get worse before it gets better.
