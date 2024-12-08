Mina Kimes ‘loves’ one thing she’s seeing from Bryce Young over the last few weeks
NFL analyst Mina Kimes, like much of the NFL world, has been paying closer attention to the Carolina Panthers since Bryce Young's return. Following his benching, he looks like a different player. The box scores and record don't necessarily indicate much since the Panthers dropped to 3-10, but one thing in Young's game over the last few weeks has caught Kimes' eye.
Mina Kimes reveals one thing Bryce Young is doing well over the last few weeks
Early in Bryce Young's career, opposing defenses needed only to blitz or get pressure to send him spiraling. The second-year player has flipped the script on that lately, including a few consecutive games where the blitz not only didn't rattle him but might have done the opposite.
That has remained true in clutch situations, as Mina Kimes points out. "Every great Bryce Young drive from the last few weeks has featured him making an absolutely nails throw against the blitz in a gotta have it situation," Kimes said. "You simply love to see it."
There are numerous examples of this, including two clutch drives late in the fourth quarter in the last two weeks alone. Facing a 98-yard uphill drive to win the game on Sunday, Young delivered a dime to Xavier Legette. Unfortunately, Legette dropped the wide-open pass that might've won them the game.
Last week, Young withstood an all-out blitz to deliver a perfect strike to Adam Thielen on a crucial conversion to keep the chains moving. The next play was a Chuba Hubbard fumble, again robbing the Panthers of an upset win.
The week before, Steve Spagnuolo sent a blitz at Young frequently, but the Kansas City Chiefs were sliced and diced by Young in those situations (11/14 with a touchdown vs. the blitz in that game). The gameplan against Young has been to get pressure, but he's thriving under it now, and he's shown that off in clutch situations lately.