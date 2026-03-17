Panthers Inexplicably Drop in Power Rankings After Free Agency Week 1

The Carolina Panthers signed the best off-ball linebacker, the second-best edge rusher, the second-best left tackle, and a handful of other players in free agency last week. Given how much they spent, they are likely done until the draft.

Still, it has been one wild week. The team is undeniably so much better than it was last year, and it's better than it was at the end of the playoffs a few months ago. So why did they drop in Eric Edholm's post-free agency power rankings?

Panthers slide in power rankings for no apparent reason

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts during the fourth quarter | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers went 8-9 a year ago, stealing the NFC South crown and giving the Los Angeles Rams everything they could handle in a terrific home playoff game.

Since then, they've added Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd, Kenny Pickett, Luke Fortner, and Rasheed Walker. They also brought back a couple of their own free agents, including Nick Scott.

They did let Rico Dowdle and Cade Mays walk, but otherwise, it's largely the same team as last year with an All-Pro linebacker, a top edge rusher in terms of pressure rate, and other improvements.

Yet, according to Eric Edholm, the Panthers are the 18th-best team in the NFL right now (never mind the fact that 14 make the playoffs and the Panthers did), which is somehow down one spot from the last iteration of the rankings.

"We'll find out if the money spent on edge ﻿﻿﻿Jaelan Phillips﻿﻿﻿ ($120 million over four years) and linebacker ﻿﻿﻿Devin Lloyd﻿﻿﻿ ($45 million over three years) was spent well, but it appears the Panthers have upgraded on defense," Edholm began.

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He noted that the seeming overpay for Phillips was led by their failure to secure Milton Williams in 2025. His 11th-hour pivot to the New England Patriots stung, so the Panthers "refused" to let their guy go this time. Phillips confirmed as much himself.

" ﻿﻿[The] Rasheed Walker﻿﻿﻿ signing was a mild surprise, giving the offensive line excellent insurance while left tackle ﻿﻿﻿Ikem Ekwonu﻿﻿﻿ works his way back from a ruptured patellar tendon. The O-line might still need further work following the departure of center ﻿﻿﻿Cade Mays﻿﻿﻿, but the Panthers appear to be in relatively decent shape up front," Edholm added.

He believes the team might still add an offensive lineman, probably for depth. "They're not there yet, but they're also not terribly far, depending on how high you think quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Bryce Young﻿﻿﻿'s ceiling might be," he concluded.

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) during the game | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's a little strange since Edholm seems to be mostly complimentary of their offseason so far. He believes they've improved on defense, even if they spent big to do so. He also believes Walker was an excellent signing.

So why the drop? It makes little sense, nor does the 18 ranking. And does Edholm really believe the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, are clearly better than the Panthers after free agency? It seems he does, but that may not be quite right.