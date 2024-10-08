2025 NFL mock draft: Panthers select Penn State's Abdul Carter with top 10 pick
The Carolina Panthers are in line for another top-10 pick next spring unless they're able to find a way to overcome the laundry list of injuries they've suffered in recent weeks.
For now, things look bleak, especially after a bad blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, you know, the organization the Panthers traded everything away to to land Bryce Young.
Instead of drafting another quarterback next spring, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team recently mocked Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter to the Panthers at fifth overall.
Crabbs on why he mocked Carter to Carolina:
"Speaking of players coming off of impressive performances, Abdul Carter finally put together the performance we've all been waiting for on the edge this past weekend against Illinois. Carter has always flashed the dominant ability to rush the passer, but it too often came in spurts.
"After a slow start amid his transition to playing full-time on the edge this season, Carter lived in the backfield against Illinois. The Carolina Panthers are a team that is reportedly not quite ready to punt on their 2023 first-overall selection, Bryce Young, despite his benching in favor of Andy Dalton.
"Until we get more clarity on his long-term outlook with Carolina, we'll assume that is true, and the Panthers will not be in this year's quarterback market."
Is it the right choice?
Yes, 100%. Even if the Panthers come away with the No. 1 overall pick, I don't think taking a quarterback would be the wise thing to do. This team desperately needs talent and no quarterback is going to be successful in this organization until there is a solid foundation put in place. GM Dan Morgan needs to do everything he can to acquire more picks and spend money on improving the depth of the roster rather than go looking for a big fish.
