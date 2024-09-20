Andy Dalton’s record vs Raiders gives Panthers optimism in Week 3
Andy Dalton owns the Raiders. The veteran quarterback has played many a game in the NFL (170 to be exact), but for some reason, he gets a little pep in his step and starts acting different when he lines up against the silver and black squad from the desert.
Dalton has been handed the reins of the Panthers offense, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for a unit in need of a spark. Name an offensive stat, and the 2024 Carolina Panthers are near or at the bottom. Yards per game? 32nd out of 32 teams. Passing yards per game? 31st out of 32 teams, only ahead of the Chicago Bears (the irony of that is not lost on me). Rushing yards per game? 29th out of 32 teams, ahead of the Bengals, Rams, and this week's opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders.
In his career, Dalton has thrown for 708 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions on 94 attempts in three starts (all wins) against the Raiders. That averages out to 236 yards and two touchdowns per outing, and the Panthers will need the Red Rifle to throw for every inch of those average yards in order to contend on Sunday afternoon.
Offseason acquisitions Diontae Johnson and Xavier Legette are chomping at the bit to hit the field on Sunday. Their slow starts have undoubtedly been frustrating, but a quarterback change could mean an explosion for either one (or both) of the Panthers two most dynamic receivers.
