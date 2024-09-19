Michael Vick, Baker Mayfield have fellow #1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young's back
The Carolina Panthers had little choice but to bench quarterback Bryce Young given the way he started off the 2024 season. His QBR would be the worst all-time for any starter if it stood for the whole season and he actively seemed to be getting worse on the field each game, not better.
As bad as it was, it doesn't mean Young is completely broken or that he can't have a future in this league. Even number one overall draft picks go through tough times and have to find a way through to the other side. On that score, Young has the support of a couple guys who know what it's like. Here's Michael Vick and Baker Mayfield sharing their thoughts on Young's benching.
Michael Vick not writing off Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield: Bryce Young's story far from finished
For now the Panthers claim they aren't interested in trading Young. However, they also insisted he was still their starting quarterback not 24 hours before they benched him. The truth is some players need a change of scenery in order to reach their full potential. It would be a mistake not to give Young at least one more chance to start before midseason, but if he blows that one it might be time for Carolina to cut their losses and seek a trade at the deadline.
