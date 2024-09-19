Steve Smith has perfect analogy for why Panthers benching Bryce Young was right call
The Carolina Panthers made a big, bold surprise move on Monday, benching their struggling second-year quarterback Bryce Young just two games into the season. Sending a former number one overall pick to the sidelines after just 18 starts has never been done before in the NFL, but Young's historically bad performance to start the season gave them little choice.
Everyone has weighed in on their take, and most seem to agree it needed to be done The greatest player in franchise history says that the Panthers made the right call. Here's Hall of Famer and former Carolina wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. talking to Dan Patrick about why they had to.
Smith has it right. Young was not only not getting any better on the field, he was actually playing even worse than his rookie season. He needed to reset his mind and the only way to do that is standing on the sidelines for a while.
As for what comes next, head coach Dave Canales claims the team is not looking to trade Young. Assuming that's true, Young should get another chance to start later this season. For now, Andy Dalton has the ball.
