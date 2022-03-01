Skip to main content

Anish Shroff Named the New Voice of the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers officially have a new play-by-play announcer.

Mick Mixon has been the voice of the Carolina Panthers since 2005 after taking over for Bill Rosinski. He has been a part of several great calls during his 17 years with the organization from the later days of Jake Delhomme to all the glorious moments Cam Newton, Steve Smith Sr., Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, Thomas Davis and several others brought, Mixon has been there for it all. Now, Mixon will enjoy retirement which will open the door for a new voice of the Panthers. 

Tuesday morning, the Carolina Panthers announced that Anish Shroff of ESPN will be the team's new radio play-by-play announcer.

Shroff got his start at ESPN in the early 2000s and has called games across college baseball, football, basketball and lacrosse. He was also a part of the broadcast team that called the Duke's Mayo Bowl between North Carolina and South Carolina this past season which was held at Bank of America Stadium.  

