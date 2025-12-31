Five questions ahead of Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have one game left in the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which should decide who wins the NFC South.

To learn more about the Panthers' division rival, we spoke with Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI contributor River Wells.

How different are things with the Bucs in Week 18 as opposed to Week 16?

Exactly the same, in the worst way. The Buccaneers are playing awful football in all three phases, are undisciplined and completely aimless. They have no identity on any side of the ball, and mental errors are expected at every turn.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the second half against the Carolina Panthers. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

What’s the most important matchup between the two teams?

The Buccaneers vs. themselves. Tampa Bay’s wounds have been entirely self-inflicted, and both players and coaches have repeatedly taken themselves out of games with poor decision-making and execution. The talent is there, the Bucs just have to execute — and there’s no reason to think they will after the last eight weeks.

What’s one thing people should know about the Bucs that cannot be found in a box score?

The Bucs’ special team woes are so bad that head coach Todd Bowles admitted Monday that he’s instructed kicker Chase McLaughlin to exclusively kick out of the end zone, lest his team have to play against a return. The one time McLaughlin kicked it in bounds against Miami? The Dolphins took the kick to midfield.

If the Bucs were to win this time around, what would be the reason why?

Bryce Young would have to have another disastrous game like he did against the Seahawks. He’s had a few of those, but the Bucs defense doesn’t tend to stop any quarterback from imposing their will.

What is your prediction for the game?

Panthers 26, Buccaneers 17. The Bucs are eliminated from playoff contention and have a few drastic decisions to mull over after losing eight of their last nine games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Panthers and Buccaneers is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET inside Raymond James Stadium. Fans can watch the game on ABC and ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

