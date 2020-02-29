Bradberry Looking to be Highest Paid Corner in the NFL

Per a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry is aiming for $15 million or more per year this off-season in free agency.

According to spotrac.com, this would make Bradberry the highest paid corner in the NFL. Currently, Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins sits atop all cornerback salaries at just a smidge over $15 million per year.

NFL's highest paid corners:

1. (MIA) Xavien Howard - $15,050,000/year

2. (NYJ) Trumaine Johnson - $14,500,000/year

3. (MIN) Xavier Rhodes - $14,020,000/year

4. (ARI) Patrick Peterson - $14,010,000/year

5. (BAL) Marcus Peters - $14,000,000/year

Is Bradberry worth $15 million per year? Short answer- no, but he'll be worth what teams are willing to pay him. With Carolina going through a potential rebuild, it doesn't make sense to dump that much money into a corner who hasn't been one of the league's top five or so at the position. Bradberry has solidified himself as a well-rounded corner, but to say he is worth $15 million per year is a bit of a stretch.

Also in Fowler's report, he stated that the Washington Redskins will be in play for Bradberry. Earlier this off-season, the Redskins decided to release former Panther corner Josh Norman, potentially opening a spot for Bradberry, who has shown interest in reunion with Ron Rivera in the nation's capital.

In 2019, Bradberry finished the season with 65 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups. Again, solid stats, but this would be a "steep" investment for the Panthers, who only have $34.5 million in cap space - which ranks near the bottom ten in the league.

If Bradberry is willing to come down on his asking price, Carolina should attempt to resign him. If not, it may be in the Panthers best interest to let him walk.

What do you think about Bradberry's price tag? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

