Bryce Young has been out playing C.J. Stroud since returning to Panthers' lineup

Since Bryce Young took back over as the #Panthers starter, he’s outplayed C.J. Stroud…



Young:

10 TDs, 6 INTs, 1,650 passing yards, 61.1 cmp%, 83.0 passer rating, 3 rushing TDs

(3-5 record)



Stroud:

8 TDs, 8 INTs, 1,729 passing yards, 58.8 cmp%, 78.5 passer rating

