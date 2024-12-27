Bryce Young has been out playing C.J. Stroud since returning to Panthers' lineup
There are some lessons to be learned when revisiting the Bryce Young and CJ Stroud debates from 2023. After 19 weeks of NFL play for the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers were left with egg on their faces. Stroud was continuing his ascent into the upper echelon of the league's quarterbacks while Bryce Young was relegated to Carolina's bench. The gap between the two young quarterbacks was as deep as it was wide.
In recent weeks Bryce Young has done yeoman's work to narrow that gap. Take a look at their recent statistical resumes below and tell me which quarterback you'd rather build your future around.
Now to the lessons.
Situation for a quarterback matters. Bryce Young's rookie year was doomed from the jump due to a porous offensive line and a rag tag cast of pass catchers. Those same problems have plagued CJ Stroud's sophomore campaign. Houston has seemingly found a way to lose an important receiving option weekly while simultaneously holding their offensive line together with bubble gum and pick up sticks.
One season does not a career make. Was Stroud significantly better than Young in 2023? No question. However, the narrative of their NFL lives was not signed, sealed, and delivered after a singular campaign. Development in the league is rarely linear. Patience is a good thing.
Much of the Young/Stroud discourse can be traced to our society's instant gratification culture that causes social media trolls to dunk on professional sports franchises and athletes at the first sign of weakness. Is it funny? Sometimes. Is it meaningful analysis meant to seriously study a young players game while projecting their future? Never.
There's a world where both Young and Stroud wind up as top-end NFL quarterbacks. And that is a world we should celebrate! Too many people are quick to dismiss young quarterbacks before they're fully developed while complaining about re-tread options like Jameis Winston and Derek Carr stinking it up on Sundays. You can't have it both ways. Developmental prospects like the Youngs, Strouds, and Anthony Richardsons of the world need to take their lumps in their quest to outperform the Andy Daltons and Gardner Minshews in that same world.
So, yes. Bryce Young is outplaying CJ Stroud right now. Stroud will likely have a stretch of games in future seasons where he outplays Bryce Young. It's inevitable. The NFL is better when the quarterbacks are better so instead of praying on Stroud's downfall, I'll continue to track his development and hope that both him and Young continue to make the big-time plays they are capable of.
