Bryce Young's teammates not all on the same page on Carolina Reaper nickname
Bryce Young has been dubbed the Carolina Reaper. Fans of the Carolina Panthers, as well as some media members, have run with the nickname, prompting Young to comment on it himself. Now, his teammates are having their say on the new moniker.
Young expressed a little disdain for the name himself, saying it was a little evil. Nevertheless, perhaps because it runs so counter to Young's personality, it has stuck. Not all of his Panther teammates like it, though.
Bryce Young's teammates react to new nickname
As one reporter told Robert Hunt, there's a price to pay for losing to the Bryce Young-led Carolina Panthers. Arthur Smith, Dennis Allen, Daniel Jones, and the Arizona Cardinals learned that. The Carolina Reaper nickname might be accurate, but Young doesn't love the connotation.
To that end, and as an example of Hunt's protective nature towards his QB, the lineman said, "He feels it's kind of evil, so y'all leave that baby alone. Don't y'all be calling that boy no damn reaper," Hunt laughed. "[Call him] a bad motherf****r."
On the other hand, Young's favorite target loves the nickname. Adam Thielen said, "I like it. It's a good name for him. I don't know if he likes it, but I think it looks good on him." He thinks it carries a positive reputation and speaks to the player Young is after "all the negative stuff" throughout his NFL career. "He kind of shuts everybody up, so it's a good name for him," Thielen said.
Both players had smiles plastered on their faces and clearly have a lot of love for Young, but it shows in different ways. Thielen likes the name, but Hunt wants everyone to do whatever the QB himself asks.
