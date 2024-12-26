Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL expert picks for Week 17 matchup
After playing six of their last seven games at BofA Stadium, the Carolina Panthers will finish out their 2024 schedule with a couple of road games against division rivals. On Sunday they'll visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who they came achingly close to upsetting a few weeks ago in Charlotte.
Despite that close call, Carolina is once again an underdog by more than a touchdown, according to the latest odds. Let's see who the experts are picking for this NFC South rematch.
Panthers-Bucs Week 17 picks
Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 20
"Bryce Young has been on an incredible stretch, proving to the Panthers that he should be their starting QB in 2025 and beyond. That started with him playing well against the Bucs in Week 13. But the Bucs will rebound to stop their skid here and keep pace in the NFC South."
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 23
"The Buccaneers are tied for the NFC South lead and have no margin for error at home against the Panthers, who broke a four-game losing streak under former Bucs offensive coordinator Dave Canales last week. Tampa Bay needed overtime to beat the Panthers 26-23 in Week 13. It's a bounce-back game for Baker Mayfield, but it could stay tight."
Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY: Buccaneers 22, Panthers 17
"The Bucs really need to win this game, but the Panthers have been playing great lately. I think the revamped Carolina pass rush, which has generated 17 sacks over the last five games, should keep this closer than what is a very generous line."
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Buccaneers 30, Panthers 24
"The Panthers came close to upsetting several contenders before beating the Cardinals last week. We're not picking them to upset the Buccaneers, but Bryce Young and company should make it interesting."
Our Panthers-Bucs pick
This is a tough one to call given that last time it came down to overtime between these teams. Little has changed since that matchup, so we're expecting another tight one that comes down to the final minutes. The one dynamic we feel could make or break the game is how Bryce Young throws against Todd Bowles' always blitz-happy defense. Last time around, Young was superb against those blitzes and that's been the case in most of his starts since returning to the lineup in Week 8. We're going to bet on another big game from 9 against the blitz and pick Carolina in an upset. Panthers 24, Buccaneers 23.
