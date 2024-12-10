Bryce Young is starting to resemble Cam Newton in one unfortunate way
In no way does Bryce Young resemble Cam Newton physically. They don't look alike, as Newton has seven inches and about 60 pounds on Young. They don't play the same way, either, as Young is not bruising over defenders like Newton was or zipping 50-yard passes with the flick of his wrist. And yet, it's starting to look like Young does resemble Newton in one way that's terribly unfortunate for the Carolina Panthers.
Bryce Young is doing one thing Cam Newton also di
Cam Newton used to make superhuman plays all the time on the football field. He would then be let down by his teammates in various ways more times than any Panthers fan wants to recount. It's taken some time, but the same thing is starting to happen with Bryce Young.
Newton was tasked with carrying an NFL offense in a way few quarterbacks ever have for a decade. That is not true of Young, whose coaching staff does a good job at putting him in positions to succeed. It is not a one-to-one comparison, but there's a connection there.
Young's dime against the blitz that Xavier Legette dropped, which would have been a game-winning touchdown, looked an awful lot like Newton throwing to Ted Ginn down the field with the same result far too often.
Young had two game-tying or lead-taking drives in the two weeks before last Sunday. His defense folded both times, preventing a win. In their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chuba Hubbard literally fumbled it away after Young got them into field-goal range with a brilliant pass on third down.
Ironically, the weapons around the QB were quite solid from 2019-2022, firmly hitting the years that Newton and Young weren't involved. Before then, the weapons weren't that good or reliable. Now, they're still not that good or reliable. The Panthers, hopefully, will learn from their history and give Young weapons who can help, not hinder.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jalen Coker deserves a much bigger role when he returns to lineup
Panthers get worst possible news on rookie RB Jonathon Brooks
Xavier Legette gets called out by Panthers coach Dave Canales
NFL power rankings: Panthers keep climbing despite another loss