Jalen Coker deserves much bigger role with Carolina Panthers when he returns to lineup
The Carolina Panthers are unequivocally on the come up. Their last five games: two wins, three losses, have unearthed some positive truths that fans of the franchise can cling to as hope for what is to come.
Dave Canales and Ejiro Evero can coach their tails off. Dan Morgan knows ball. Bryce Young is a functional, possibly special, NFL quarterback. Panthers supporters may be the happiest 3-10 fanbase in the history of the National Football League (which points to more about how bad things have been, but that's a topic for another day).
Although positivity rules the day in Carolina, criticism about the state of the roster can persist. Massive weaknesses at key positions have stunted the Panthers ability to win close games, none bigger than the dearth of talent at wide receiver. Dave Canales and Bryce Young need their rookie stud pass catcher to come through down the stretch - just not the one you're thinking of.
It's time for Jalen Coker to assume more responsibility.
The undrafted free agent rookie wide out was nails before he went down with an injury. Coker's rapid ascension from roster long shot to key cog in Dave Canales' offense would make SpaceX jealous, and Carolina has been unable to replicate his production in the interim.
In his last healthy contest, Coker played 88% of snaps in Germany against the New York Giants, a career-high. The Holy Cross Crusader great also received eight targets from Bryce Young in that contest, another career-best mark.
After Xavier Legette's uneven performance in Philadelphia, it's clear that Young needs another sure-handed target alongside the ever-reliable Adam Thielen. Legette is good for the occasional big-play highlight catch, but he's far from reliable on a down-to-down basis at this point in his career.
Coker, on the other hand, is a large, smooth target with hands that his quarterback can count on. He won't be able to take the top off of opposing defenses with his speed like Legette, but for a quarterback like Bryce Young who is improving incrementally from week to week, he needs weapons he can count on to haul in the dimes he continues to toss on every inch of grass.
Coker can be that guy, and he will need to be when he returns from his injury.
