Panthers rookie Xavier Legette gets called out by head coach Dave Canales
Xavier Legette had a rough day, and it cost the Carolina Panthers. The rookie wide receiver's worst play came on a would-be touchdown with 45 seconds left in the game. It would have given the Panthers the lead, but he dropped it. Head coach Dave Canales, who is normally exceptionally positive, criticized the drop.
Dave Canales calls out Xavier Legette's brutal drop
Dave Canales revealed that Xavier Legette was tested for a concussion earlier in the game. However, he returned to action shortly thereafter but struggled to make plays. He was beleaguered by drops, one of which was going to be a touchdown that might have won the game.
Canales said he thought the replay official would look at it, but they didn't. He acknowledged that he and the referees saw the ball move, adding, "Absolute [he's got to catch that]. That's the big play we're counting on. He'd be the first one to tell you he's gotta make that play. Bryce steps up, makes a beautiful throw... Those are the plays we have to find a way to make."
Legette found himself all alone past the secondary. He ran a good route and Bryce Young hung in against the blitz and dropped a dime to Legette, who returned the favor by dropping the ball. Legette dropped three passes on the final drive alone and ended with just two catches overall.
