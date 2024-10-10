Carolina Panthers set to debut black helmets in week 6; Chuba Hubbard approves
The problem for the Carolina Panthers has never been their look. Carolina has always sported some of the sport’s sharpest uniforms, and in week six, they’re about to get even sharper.
The Panthers are set to debut their black helmets for the first time in 2024. The helmet will be paired with a Process Blue jersey and white pants to put together a dazzling ensemble that will pop off the screen as the sun sets and the Bank of America Stadium lights brighten.
White jerseys with the britches to match have been Carolina’s combo of choice early in 2024. The added flair of new helmets and a blue jersey isn’t just exciting for fans. The players who will don the smart look can’t wait either.
Star running back Chuba Hubbard was asked his thoughts on the jerseys after Wednesday’s practice. “Yeah. I mean if you ask me the black helmets are the best in the league. And our blue jerseys? I love wearing the blue jerseys. I think the last time we did that was Tampa last year and I thought we looked fly…Look good, feel good, play good.”
Panthers supporters have to hope that the last part of Hubbard's quote rings true. Carolina is currently a 6.5 point underdog against their divisional rival, the Atlanta Falcons. Recent weeks have been rough on the field for the Panthers. Here's hoping that the black helmets will give the team a much needed spark.
