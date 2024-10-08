Jaycee Horn describes what led to his ejection in the Panthers' loss to the Bears
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn and Chicago Bears offensive lineman Matt Pryor were ejected from Sunday's game after a scuffle in the end zone following a rushing touchdown by Roschon Johnson.
During locker room media availability following Monday's practice, Horn gave his side of the story.
“Just how the game was going and I didn’t like him trying to shove me after the play. It was kind of like an emphasis on their win and it was towards the end of the game, so I ain’t like that. Just got out of hand, the trash talk got out of hand.”
Head coach Dave Canales discussed his displeasure with the matter in his postgame press conference stating, "We just have to continue to control our emotions in a really hard game. Emotions run high right there. He was instigated. We can't retaliate. They always catch the second person. Actually, fairly the officials kind of saw all that happened and officiated the proper way. But we've just got to maintain our composure and on a day like this let's finish with class, let's finish on our terms, and then we'll get back to work. As long as there's time on the clock, let's just play our kind of football. The guys played hard, but we can take care of each other in those situations.”
