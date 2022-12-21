Panthers Add to the Cornerback Room

The Carolina Panthers have claimed cornerback Justin Layne off waivers from the Chicago Bears.

Layne appeared in just 15 snaps in two games with the Bears this season but played in seven games for the New York Giants to begin the year. Throughout his four-year career, Layne has played the majority of his snaps on special teams, playing in just 29 defensive snaps over the past two seasons.

With Jaycee Horn (shoulder) and C.J. Henderson (ankle) a bit banged up, the Panthers needed to add to the cornerback room, especially after the day Keith Taylor Jr. had this past week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We have confidence in all of our corners," interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said during his Wednesday press conference. "And Keith [Taylor] has played well. Obviously, he didn't have the best game last week. He's a competitor and I truly believe he's ready to bounce back and feels like he has something to prove."

In 52 career games, Layne has totaled 45 tackles and one pass breakup. He was a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft.

