Carolina Panthers injury updates: Austin Corbett's injury is long-term, Taylor Moton to miss week 6 against Falcons
The Carolina Panthers offensive line has been a revelation in 2024. The highest-paid unit in the National Football League had earned every dollar of their astronomical salaries through five weeks as they ran roughshod against overmatched defensive fronts. Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, and Taylor Moton had become the strongest position group in the building as Carolina looked to build their offense around their core group of linemen.
That unit took two massive blows on Sunday.
According to the team, Austin Corbett has been ruled out for the season with a torn bicep. The veteran offensive lineman made the move to center after playing guard for six seasons. The move raised eyebrows from those outside of the building, but the gamble paid off big-time. Corbett had allowed a 0.6% pressure rate through four weeks, the lowest among centers across the league. This bicep injury is the third consecutive season-ending injury for Super Bowl champion lineman following knee injurys in 2022 and 2023.
His running mate at right tackle, Taylor Moton, is set to miss the first game in his career. The stalwart tackle took over the starting job in 2018 and has played every game since. His consecutive start streak is at 104 games. But, according to Dave Canales, a tricep injury will sideline Moton for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Atlanta Falcons. Canales called Monton's injury "week-to-week."
Carolina plans to start Brady Christensen at center to replace Corbett, and Yosh Nijman at right tackle in Moton's stead. Both players are capable offensive linemen, but no doubt a step down from the incumbent starters.
The hits keep coming for Carolina. Corbett and Moton will join veterans Shaq Thompson, Adam Thielen, Josey Jewell, Dane Jackson, and potentially Jadeveon Clowney on the sideline for Sunday's game. A talent bereft roster continues to get depleted on a weekly basis, and both Canales and Dan Morgan must be wondering when the constant roster re-shuffling will mercifully come to an end.
In his Monday press availability, Canales also announced that Clowney and Xavier Legette will be "week-to-week" with shoulder injuries, and Tommy Tremble is in the concussion protocol.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Jake Delhomme hits bullseye with his dark take on the 2024 Panthers
Bryce Young flashes in brief return for garbage time drive vs. Bears
Panthers inexplicably shy away from the run game after strong start
Greg Olsen: It’s hard to watch Panthers struggle this bad for this long